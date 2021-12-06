Watch how drivers, 'mates' run marathon on Pokuase Interchange

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commercial drivers embark on strike



Commuters stranded in parts of Accra



Drivers suspend sit-down strike



While passengers were stranded in the early hours of Monday morning due to a sit-down strike by a coalition of Commercial Transport Operators, some commercial vehicles and their conductors were captured having a marathon on the Pokuase interchange.



In a video shared by Nana Aba Anamoah on Instagram, the drivers and ‘mates’ were seen running to and fro the Pokuase footbridge as they revel in what can be described as an ‘off-day’ for commercial drivers in the country.



Meanwhile, the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has called off their sit-down strike.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo agreed to meet the leadership of the Coalition in the afternoon at the Presidency to have a stakeholder meeting to address their concerns.



This was disclosed to GhanaWeb business by the Head of communications of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro, in an exclusive interview on Monday, December 6, 2021.



