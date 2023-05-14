Watch how delegates fanned ABA Fuseini with ballot papers after shocking defeat

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

ABA Fuseini’s representation of the people of Sagnarigu is set to come to an end in 2025 following his defeat in the primaries of the National Democratic Congress held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



When the ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is called on January 7, 2025, ABA Fuseini would be absent as his 12-year reign would have come to an end.



The end of one of Ghana’s wittiest and quite popular lawmakers was caused by one Attah Issah who polled 801 votes, 468 votes more than ABA Fuseini.



Following the defeat, a video has emerged that captures a crowd of supporters fanning ABA Fuseini to provide ‘oxygen’ after the ballot counting.



Whiles some of the crowd sympathized with him, others encouraged him with messages of hope he will bounce back in the next primaries.



The video has caught the attention of tweeps since it was posted by Umaru Sanda of Citi TV and captioned as “If you see a man on the floor at a polling centre being fanned with used ballot papers and gasping for breath, then you know the electoral defeat was heavy ~ Dagomba Proverb.”



One @uncle_cee4 wrote, “Heavy in proverbs defeat.”



@IssahakuAbass12 also wrote, “The day that the Hegoat rediscovers its house's road, is the day that his leg is broken.”



“If you see a lizard nodding its head then you must know it’s getting hotter out there. Ga / Ewe Proverb. ????????????,” added @ytsahey.



