Watch how commonwealth leaders rode on a bus to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of how commonwealth heads of government arrived at the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II has emerged on social media.



In the video, which has since gone viral, busses were captured carrying the heads of government while USA's President Joe Biden was allowed to ride in with his convoy.



Aside from the video, a picture of Kenya's president and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu was captured on the bus with other leaders.





