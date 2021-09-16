Watch how a suspected criminal was tied to 'Aboboyaa' and dragged on a muddy road

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

In Ghana’s history, there have been several recorded incidents of instant and mob justice.



Suspected criminals are sometimes subjected to various forms of punishment, which more often than not, lead to injuries and in some cases death.



A video that has gone viral on social media captures one of such instances where a suspected criminal is being punished by a mob.



Although the type of crime is not known from the video, the suspect in the video has his leg tied with a rope to the back of a tricycle “Aboboyaa” and is being pulled on a muddy road while other people looked on.



The video shared by popular social media influencer, Kalyjay has seen many people express different opinions about the treatment meted out to the suspect and the issue of instant justice.



@Mck_Solomons commenting on the video said “this level be (is) funny and sad, until u (you) have an experience with a thief or robber, you won’t understand the joy in the motor rider’s heart.”



@Grin_grow replied saying “It’s a lie. I’ve been robbed on two occasions but I don’t feel the joy you are feeling in your heart watching this barbaric act.”



@MichaelAgyare who sided with Solomons wrote “Maybe you were robbed in your absence. My roommate and I were robbed last 3 days at gunpoint and he got stabbed at the back. Now I feel like these riders are just playing with this thief cos (because) there is nothing anyone can do to any thief to make me happy.”



It is yet not known, where or when the video in question was taken but while the suspect was being dragged on the muddy road, a bystander could be heard in the background of the video be heard saying “asem paa ni,” to wit this is serious.



