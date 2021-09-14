Watch how Nana Agradaa celebrated Owusu Bempah’s arrest

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 14, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



A video of an elated Agradaa rejoicing following news of the arrest of Owusu Bempah has since hit social media.



In the video, Agradaa is seen dancing to a gospel tune.



Watch the video below:



