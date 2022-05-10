Watch how Memphis came to a standstill for Otumfuo's parade and durbar in the US

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

The sovereign ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, was the guest of honour at this year's Memphis in May International Festival held in Memphis in the United States of America.



The Otumfuo seized the opportunity to market rich Ashanti culture and tradition at this year's Memphis in May celebration which was dedicated to Ghana.



The festival's highlight was Saturday, May 7, 2022, when Ashanti culture took over the streets of Memphis, Tennessee.



With a long procession led by Ashanti chiefs, queens and subjects, the Otumfuo riding in a Chevrolet SUV brought Memphis to a standstill with a parade that commenced at 126 Beale Street.



The colourful procession dominated by the Kente cloth was accompanied by drumming, singing and the chanting of appellations to the occupant of the Golden Stool of Ashanti.



The convoy ended at Hardy Park in Memphis, where the Otumfuo again sat in State to receive homage from his chiefs and subjects as well as other dignitaries who thronged the event.



The event was also characterized by traditional Ashanti drumming and dancing, as well as the recital of Ashanti oral history dating as far back as some 500 years ago.



