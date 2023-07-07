You are here: HomeNews2023 07 07Article 1799537

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how Bolt driver and passenger fought over GH¢1 payment

A Bolt driver and a passenger engaged in a physical altercation over a disagreement regarding the cost of a ride.

The incident unfolded after the driver demanded more payment than what the online app had indicated for the journey.

According to details provided alongside the video, the Bolt driver had transported the passenger to his destination, and upon arriving, the online system generated a bill of GH¢1 for the ride.

However, the driver deemed the amount insufficient, claiming that the trip had been lengthy and demanded a higher fare.

The passenger, in response, maintained that he would only pay the price displayed on the app arguing that if the app had shown a fare of $1 million upon reaching the destination, the driver would have gladly accepted.

Tensions escalated quickly as both the driver and the passenger exchanged blows.

