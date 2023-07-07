Watch how Bolt driver and passenger fought over GH¢1 payment

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Bolt driver and a passenger engaged in a physical altercation over a disagreement regarding the cost of a ride.



The incident unfolded after the driver demanded more payment than what the online app had indicated for the journey.



According to details provided alongside the video, the Bolt driver had transported the passenger to his destination, and upon arriving, the online system generated a bill of GH¢1 for the ride.



However, the driver deemed the amount insufficient, claiming that the trip had been lengthy and demanded a higher fare.



The passenger, in response, maintained that he would only pay the price displayed on the app arguing that if the app had shown a fare of $1 million upon reaching the destination, the driver would have gladly accepted.



Tensions escalated quickly as both the driver and the passenger exchanged blows.



The incident was captured and by Sika Official on Twitter on July 6, 2023.





A Bolt driver and a passenger got into a physical altercation over the final cost of the ride after disagreeing on the fare



The driver refused to accept the fare of GH¢ 1, stating that it was too low as the trip was a lengthy one. The passenger argued that he would only pay the… pic.twitter.com/DbtLiLx6qt — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 6, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebAM/SARA