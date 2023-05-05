Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of Kenyan truck driver stuck in raging flood waters

Africa News of Friday, 5 May 2023

An unnamed Kenyan truck driver was rescued by a passing helicopter after his truck was overturned in flood waters.



In a footage that has gone viral on Kenyan social media space, the two expatriate helicopter pilots bring their aircraft towards the driver whose truck is on its side in raging flood waters.



Wearing a trouser and his singlet, the driver manages to climb out of the window onto the side of his truck as the helicopter approaches.



One of the rescuers steps out and grabs the hand of the driver, helping him to climb into the helicopter which flies of.



According to GhanaWeb checks, the incident happened in Kenya’s coastal region, specifically the Galana-Kulalu causeway.



The hero rescuers according to Kenyans – a media company – are from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.



For over 40 years, The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, known as the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, has been the leading conservation organisation in East Africa. A field focused organisation, we seek to protect, preserve and conserve Kenya's wildlife and habitats.As a registered not-for-profit, our income is derived entirely from voluntary sources, such as our dedicated supporters, foundations and the business community.Specifically, about their aerial patrols, the Trust's website states: "Our Aerial Unit patrols daily to monitor wildlife and deter illegal activity, while offering rapid response assistance to anti-poaching activities, incidents of human-wildlife conflict and veterinary operations in the Tsavo Conservation Area and Lamu District."