Watch as top NDC MPs clash with soldiers, police officers en route to the National Cathedral site

There was commotion on the road leading to the entrance of the site of the National Cathedral of Ghana Project.



A group of legislators, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey Geroge, Odododiodio MP Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderoye and Ketu South MP Abla Dzifa Gomashie, clashed with some soldiers and police officers on the road leading to the National Cathedral.



The MPs wanted access to the cathedral site for the much-published media engagement by Okudzeto Ablakwa.



But security officials at the site of the cathedral, which included personnel of the Ghana Armed Force and Ghana Police Service, tried to stop the MPs from proceeding, which led to the chaos.



The head of the security officers, a captain of the armed forces, explained that the MPs could not have access to the site because the contractor had not been on the site for over a year and no work was going on there.



He also explained that the MPs could not go into the site for their safety because it was a construction site.



But, the MPs did not oblige; they breached the first barricade and proceeded to the entrance of the cathedral site.



The security officials moved back and set another barricade just before the entrance.



