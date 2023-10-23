Watch as a Ghanaian man begs for help on the streets of America in viral video

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The pastures are not all green for some Ghanaians who travel abroad for a better life for themselves and their family.



One Ghanaian man, who travelled to the United States of America about 30 years ago in his search for a better life has now resorted to begging on the streets to survive.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghanaian can be seen begging a Ghanaian woman, who was in her vehicle, for help.



He could be heard telling the woman that he needs money to buy a belt.



“Please come and help me, I don’t have a place to sleep. And also, things are very difficult for me. I am not mad neither am I a wizard. I look like this because things are not going well.



“I used to live at Kwawu but my village is Nkoranza-Akuma. I have been in America for more than 30 years. I was previously doing well but now things are really bad… I need money to buy a belt, please help me,” he told the woman in Twi.



He also said that he was a soldier in the US army but now he has nothing.



The woman handed over some dollar notes to him and promised to come back with more help.



Watch the video below (Credit: EDHUB):





A Ghanaian man from Nkoranza-Akuma who travelled to the United States about 30 years ago to seek greener pastures and a better life has been entangled in the world of drugs and is now a homeless man on the streets of America. His once-vibrant dreams that sent him to the... pic.twitter.com/RRsRBReJbS — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) October 21, 2023

BAI/AWYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: