Watch as Stephen Amoah struggles to pronounce ‘braille’

Ordinarily, this should not be funny, but when the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, admitted that he could not pronounce a word contained in his own speech, it made the situation even lighter.



In a video snippet that has been shared on TikTok, the deputy minister is seen speaking at an event focused on Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).



While it is unclear exactly where the event was, and when it was, Stephen Amoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, is seen and heard reading out a portion of his speech until he got to a word and made a brief pause.



Realising he was unable to properly pronounce the word, or, to ensure that he is not hanged, literally, for butchering an English word, the deputy minister retorted, “I can’t pronounce it.”



He continues to spell out the word: “B-R-A-I-L-L-E,” and re-states that he is unable to pronounce it.



He also added that this is because of where he comes from.



“… additionally, operation documents will be made available in (pauses). Is it in (makes attempt to mention the word)? I can’t pronounce it. B-R-A-I-L-L-E, I mean I’m from Kumasi, forgive me…” he said.



The whole thing got the people in the hall laughing and giggling.



