Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch as Paapa Owusu Ankomah snubs UK #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters

Ghana's High Commissioner tot he UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah Ghana's High Commissioner tot he UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Paapa Owusu Ankomah refused to grant an audience to the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters.

The aggrieved protesters were heard saying “You should be ashamed of yourself,” as he sat in his car and drove off without listening to their pleas and concerns.

Ghanaians in the UK took to the streets today, September 29, 2023, to air their problems to the government in light of the incessant calls by the citizens of the country for the government to fix the ailing economy.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that was held in Ghana lasted for three days and some protesters were arrested and released later after public criticisms of the conduct of the Ghana Police Service.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Ghanaians in the UK who weren’t granted an audience by Papa Owusu Akomea were furious and pointing hands at him for neglecting them.

