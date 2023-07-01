Watch as NDC MPs celebrate Assin North victory with DJ Azonto's 'fa no fam'

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers were in joyous mood on Friday, June 30 as they welcomed James Gyakye Quayson back into the lawmaking chamber.



Quayson was ousted as Member of Parliament through a Supreme Court ruling that questioned his eligibility to contest for the Assin North seat in 2020.



His ouster triggered the June 27 by-election in the constituency located in the Central Region.



The NDC maintained him as their candidate for the June 27 by-election and he won the vote over two others with over 57% of valid votes cast.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, over a dozen NDC MPs are captured dancing to a popular song "Fa Ne Fom" by DJ Azonto.



The song had become popular during the campaign for the Assin North by-election.



In photos shared by MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MPs also cut a cake to celebrate Quayson's return to the chamber after a keenly contest election.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.









