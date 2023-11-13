Watch South Tongu DCE lament having no money to fuel vehicles to distribute relief items

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the aftermath of the recent dam spillage that has affected places like the South Tongu district, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Seth Kwesi Agbi, has been captured on camera giving reasons for why they have not been able to distribute relief items in their care.



According to him, the assembly does not have money to fuel or hire vehicles to distribute relief items to these communities, hence the items are still being kept in the district office.



“At the assembly, we have relief items there, but there is no money to hire a car to send it to them.



“That is the fact, I can't hide anything from you. We need money to fuel the car and send the items to the people,” he said in a video shared on X.



When asked what steps have been taken by the assembly to ensure that the items get to the affected communities, the DCE, Seth Agbi, explained that he has reached out to both the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for assistance.



“I have been asking the VRA, the NADMO to give us something. As of today, I have received only GH¢20,000. We have shared them already, it's a fact. We need support financially,” he added.



Watch the video below:







NW/AE