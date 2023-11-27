Watch Okyenhene's dance display to ‘fontonfrom’ drummers

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern region, has been captured showcasing his dance prowess in response to a rhythmic beat of traditional drums, known as “fontomfrom”.



The moment unfolded during a cultural gathering where the Okyenhene, was draped in a red and black cloth in a video shared by Daily Graphic Online on Twitter.



The Okyenhene, surrounded by his subordinates took to the dance floor, responding with animated gestures to the rhythm of the drums.



He was seen encouraging the drummers, urging them to amplify the intensity of their beats as he matched each movement with his steps.



Notably, the aides surrounding the Okyenhene held onto his cloth, ensuring that the chief's dance doesn’t uncover his nakedness.



When the fontonfrom started speaking in front of the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin pic.twitter.com/EHXecedAdO — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 26, 2023

