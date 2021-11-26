Watch Minority Chief Whip calm members as tensions rise in parliament

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament finalizes discussions on the 2022 budget today



Minority fail to report early for budget debate



Minority members getting tensed in parliament



Tensions have been rising in parliament as Members of Parliament await the return of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to continue proceedings of the day.



The House is expected to put the approval of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to a vote today, bringing to an end the week-long debates on the budget as read in the House by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Earlier, the Members of Parliament on the Minority side held a press conference to register their anger at why the Majority had not showed up in the House two hours after the advertised time for the hearing of the day.



Thereafter, the Speaker came into the Chamber but had to suspend sitting for a period of 30 minutes, explaining that, that should be enough time for the full House to be seated.



But, more than an hour after, Alban Bagbin had still not returned to the Chamber, causing a number of the members on the Minority side to begin to show signs of tension.



As the tensions got higher and higher, it had to take the intervention of the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, to calm them.



In the meantime, the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has returned to parliament after having been missing in action for weeks.



He was welcomed by members on both sides of the House.



Watch how the Minority Chief Whip got his people calmed down in the House below:



