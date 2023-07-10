Watch Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah display ‘fa no fom’ dance moves

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democracy Congress (NDC) held a Thanksgiving Service and a victory rally at Assin Breku, in the Assin North Constituency, to celebrate the party’s victory in the by-election for the constituency held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



Present at the celebration was the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, John Dramani Mahama; the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson; and other leading figures in the party.



The colourful event was marked by prayers, sermons, speeches by leading figures of the NDC, and moments of singing and dancing.



The former John Dramani Mahama at a point could not hold his joy as he joined leading figures of the party, including Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, dancing to DJ Azonto’s ‘fa no fam’ which was the campaign song of the NDC in the by-election.



Mahama after clapping and dancing whiles sitting on his chair performed the signature ‘fa no fom’ dance move – gestures of picking things from the group.



About the Assin North election:



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



Watch the video below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:















Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:















BAI/OGB