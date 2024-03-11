Watch Ken Agyapong, Alan boogie at Wofa KK's One-Week celebration

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

The gathering was put together to mourn the passing of a man they all had great love for, but these mourners did find some space to revel in some happiness too.



This was when family, friends, and sympathizers gathered to observe the One-Week celebration of the late Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.



Among the dignitaries who attended the event were the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; and some other bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, was also there to pay his respects to the deceased.



One of the highlights of the event, however, was when Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen took to the dance floor to show off their dancing skills.



The two, in a video shared on X by GhOne TV, were dancing to Ghana’s ‘Isreal eni bedye’ song.



Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, the wife of Alan Kyerematen, was also captured dancing beside him.



The One-Week celebration was held at the forecourt of Ken City Media, where Wofa KK's body was laid in state.



