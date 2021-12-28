Watch Joyce Bawah, Fati Abubakari hit the dance floor as DJ Sammi Awuku entertains TV3 viewers

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

TV3 holds topsy turvy show



Deputy Minister of Information joins two others to host New Day



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah wishes all happy holidays



In what has become a tradition for many big media houses in the country especially, special occasions, or major holidays serve as days that these organizations vacate their seats and their shows for regular people, and particularly politicians to take over their jobs for a day.



On its Christmas edition of topsy turvy, TV3 invited Joyce Bawah Mogtari, aide to former president John Dramani Mahama; Sammi Awuku, Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority; and Fatimatu Abubakari, the Deputy Minister of Information; to sit in as hosts of New Day on the station.



In a video shared by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, on Twitter, it shows the moment his deputy, alongside her co-hosts, hit the dance floor.



Particularly heartwarming is the dance moves of Fati Abubakar as she grooves to Sefa’s ‘E Choke’ song playing in the background, even as she is cheered on by Joyce and Sammi.



“Hahahahaha our own @Fatimatu_A was elegant even in a dance challenge. My sis @joyce_bawah I’ve not seen your dancing yet. Congratulations @sammiawuku

DJ/MC. Thx @tv3_ghana for the opportunity. Happy holidays folks!!” Kojo’s tweet read.



See the video here:



