Watch IGP's 'down to earth' photo shoot gesture which won him admiration

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IGP takes pictures with some Ghanaians



Gesture earns him admiration



IGP shares photos



It might seem that one of the distinguishing things about the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is that he never rejects an opportunity to take photographs with just about anyone.



In a new viral video, yet again, he is seen going even extra miles to allow ordinary Ghanaians get a chance to immortalize memories with him.



In the video, shared on Facebook and sourced to Reality Images, the IGP, with some other senior officials of the Ghana Police Service, are captured at an unknown location, making time to take photographs with some people.



And then there was the chance for a diminutive lady to take her photo.



What the IGP did next will melt your heart.



See it here:



