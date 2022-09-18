Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Ghana in 1961

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the world prepares to bid Queen Elizabeth II a final farewell on Monday, September 19, 2022, GhanaWeb takes a look at another story from the days that the monarch visited Ghana.



This story, captured in a video that has been made available by British Pathé but shared by Africa Facts Zone on Twitter, shows the moment in 1961 when some chiefs in Ghana graciously gifted their gold to the queen.



They were led by the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs (sic).



The chiefs also presented other precious artifacts, including a golden linguist stick, to the queen and her entourage.



Queen Elizabeth II was in Ghana on her first official visit to the country, accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip.



The queen, who was the longest-reigning monarch of Britain, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.



She will be buried on Monday, September 19, 2022.



Watch the video of the chiefs presenting her with the gifts below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







EA/BOG