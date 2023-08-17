Watch Dr Tony Aidoo's reaction after hearing of Araba Tagoe's death on live radio

General News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Dr Tony Aidoo, had to hear of the demise of the former vice chairman and current member of the executive council of the party, Araba Tagoe, on live radio.



In an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold, Dr Tony Aidoo could not believe it when he was informed of Araba Tagoe’s death, saying, “I hope it is not true”.



After the journalist told him the death of Tagoe had been confirmed, the emotions of Dr Aidoo, who was speaking on Radio Gold via a telephone call, could be felt in a video of the interview shared by the media house.



“Oh, Oh, I used to call her Araba Reform, Oh… when the Reform Party was formed there were rumours that she had deserted NDC to Reform and I used to tease her but she always objected to the teasing. Oh, oh.



“Oh, I can see tears building in my eyes now. Oh, Sena, you have not made me hear good news. Oh, my hand is even shaking,” the leading NDC member, who served as the Senior Presidential Aide and Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit of the Office of late President John Evans Atta Mills, said.



Dr Aidoo was worried about the demise of leading figures in the party, recently.



“Two weeks ago, it was Shirley who passed away. Now, it is Araba. NDC, we are losing stalwart members,” he said.



Madam Araba Tagoe's demise shocked members of the NDC.



Although the exact cause of Araba Tagoe's passing remains undisclosed, sources indicate that she had been battling health issues over a considerable period.



The Western Regional Communications Director of the NDC, Mr Richard K. Mensah, expressed the profound impact of Araba Tagoe's passing on the party.



Her departure represents a significant setback, and her absence will be keenly felt, he noted.



Araba Tagoe was an influential member of the NDC and notably held the position of Women’s Organiser within the party's Western Region.



Her dedication to the NDC and her role as a Women’s Organiser reflected her commitment to advocating for women's rights and their active participation in the political landscape.



Watch Dr Aidoo’s reaction in the video below:







