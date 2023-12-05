Watch CCTV footage of how jailed armed robber entered building with ladder

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Francis Tekpor, an armed robber jailed for a year in November 2023 had a quick trial after pleading guilty in the face of CCTV evidence.



Weeks after his conviction, a video of how he climbed a building into the home of his victim, here in Accra, has been shared by Accra-based Asaase Radio.



The convict, popularly known as “School Fees”, was captured in the footage in a solo operation where he picked a ladder at the premises having scaled the wall and lens it against a part of the building for access into the house.



The victim was Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri, the board chairman of the Zongo Development Fund and legal advisor to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



A copy of the charge sheet shared by Asaase News, indicated that School Fees entered Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri’s house on 11 November 2023 around 2.09am and left after 3.40am, spending roughly an hour and 30 minutes in the house.



He entered the house through the windows on the top floor, which were not fitted with burglar proofing. As captured by the CCTV system in the house, the robber entered Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri’s room, where his wife was asleep, three times and entered the other two rooms four times while Alhaji Nasigri’s children were asleep, the report added.







Items stolen and arrest:



Tepkor stole among others, two laptops, six iPhones, and GHC3,600 in cash.



Within 24 hours of the robbery, the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit at Police Headquarters in Accra, led by Superintendent Augustine Offei, identified Francis Tekpor, and within 72 hours the police arrested the suspect.



All the items stolen by Tekpor were retrieved, apart from one of the laptops. Upon interrogation by the police, Tekpor admitted that he generally carried a very sharp knife, to cause harm and possibly death to anyone who woke up and dared confront him.



After his arrest, the accused, Francis Tekpor, was charged on three counts. First was unlawful entry contrary to Section 152 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29). Second, stealing contrary to Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and, lastly, stealing contrary to Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



When he was arraigned, Tekpor pleaded guilty to the charges and the court accordingly convicted him on his plea and sentenced him to 12 months in prison. The court further ordered him to pay for the cost of the unaccounted-for laptop, which is worth roughly GHC10,000.



With additional files from Asaase Radio





