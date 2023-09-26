Watch Alan Kyerematen's wife lead ‘jama’ during his ‘big announcement’

Politics of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yes, indeed behind every successful man is a strong woman and Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, the wife of Alan Kyerematen, a former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has proved it.



Not only was Mrs Kyerematen present at her husband’s 'big announcement' to leave his beloved NPP and contest in the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate, to show her support, but her actions showed that she was fully on board with the decision.



Christabel Kyerematen in a viral video could be seen leading songs of praises and chants for her husband as he was making the announcement.



She could be seen charging the gathering as they chanted “Woye yeaa Alan be ba. Woye yeaa Alan. Yie, Yie. Woye Alan be ba”.



Not only was she the ‘jama’ leader, she at some point stood and urged the crowd to stay calm to allow her husband to finish his statement.



About Alan’s resignation from the NPP and running as an independent candidate in the 2024 election:



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.



“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.



“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.



