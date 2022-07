General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is hosting the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Accra on July 3, 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.



The Summit marks the end of the second-year stewardship of President Akufo-Addo.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is also the Chair of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will host his colleagues 12 ECOWAS member states.