Watch Adjoa Safo enjoy mother-son moment in Dubai after losing NPP primaries

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following her defeat in the recent NPP Parliamentary Primaries, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adjoa Safo, sought solace and rejuvenation by spending quality time with her son at the Dubai Miracle Garden in the United Arab Emirates.



Amidst the disappointment of losing her re-election bid, Sarah Adjoa Safo took the opportunity to unwind and create memories with her loved ones in the vibrant city of Dubai.



A post shared on X by a user, @SIKAOFFICIAL1, captured the Dome Kwabenya MP and her son enjoying a moment of relaxation at an ice cream stand within the Dubai Miracle Garden.



In the video, Adjoa Safo can be heard expressing her delight at being in the midst of the breathtaking floral displays, saying, "Hi, I am in the city of Dubai Miracle Garden and we are chilling out. This is Kelvin, we came here for a holiday."



Additionally, the MP was also seen posing for some photos to capture the moment.



In the NPP Parliamentary Primaries on January 27, 2024, Sarah Adowa Safo lost to her closest contender, Mike Oquaye Jnr.



The results, as declared by the EC officials are as follows:



Mike Oquaye Jnr - 1194



Adwoa Safo - 328



Sheela Oppong - 186



