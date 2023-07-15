Watch 80-year-old former minister Dominic Fobih ‘chopping love’ in trending video

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

80-year-old Professor Dominic Fobih, former Member of Parliament for Assin South and one-time Minister of Education, is back in the trends, this time on TikTok. He had previously made headlines for his marriage to a young bride in May 2023.



In a viral video originally posted on Twitter, Professor Fobih is captured enjoying a moment with his 31-year-old wife.



In the said video, former minister appear is seated with his wife on a sofa as she ostensibly does a recording. In the background song of the video, Banzy Banero's melodic tune "Hosanna" sets the atmosphere for their intimate affair.



The video shows the wife dancing and making hand gestures while recording the moment, on the other hand, Professor Fobih is also seen touching her cheeks.



Born on July 16, 1942, Dominic Fobih was a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.



