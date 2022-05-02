Wataaniya confirms receipt of GH¢ 50,000 pledge from Bawumia

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Office of the Vice President shocked at leakage of viral video



Bawumia redeemed the pledge same day in 2019



Vice President Bawumia noted for supporting many initiatives





The Wataaniya Islamic Society has dispelled reports that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, failed to redeem pledges he made during a Maulid he attended as the Special Guest in 2019.



At the said event in 2019, Dr Bawumia made a total pledge of Ghc 55,000 thousand Ghana Cedis - being GH¢ 50,000 to the hosts, Wataaniya, following a request for support towards the renovation of their school, and another GH¢5,000, being a pledge the Vice President made to support the author of a book, which was launched during the Maulid.



However, a viral video emerged over the weekend, with the author of the book claiming the Vice President has not paid the said GH¢ 5000.



Following the viral video, which sought to portray Dr Bawumia as having failed on his pledge at the programme, the Wataaniya Society has confirmed in a video that it received the pledged Ghc 50,000 from the Dr. Bawumia.



In the Wataaniya video, released on Monday, the Principal of the Wataaniya School Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Babawaiz and the Convenor of the 2019 Maulid Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, confirmed they received the money following the pledge (video attached)







The Wataaniya leadership seized the opportunity to express appreciation to the Vice President, once again, adding that his generous GH¢ 50,000 donation contributed immensely to transforming the Wataaniya school.



"The school was in a terrible state, and after receiving the Vice President’s contribution, we used it to start the massive reconstruction of the school. It helped us a lot to transform the school and we are very grateful to him. We pray for Allah to continue to bless him," the Wataaniya leadership said in the video.



Meanwhile, on the other GH¢ 5000 support for the book, an aide to the Vice President has expressed shock at the turn of events after three years because the Vice President thought that both pledges had been redeemed.



However, since the Sheikh has said that he has not received the GH¢ 5000, the Vice President has made available GH¢ 5000, which was sent to the Sheikh on Sunday, May 1, 2022.