'Wasted our time kwa!'; Akufo-Addo has made Ghana unrecognizable – Franklin Cudjoe

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMANI Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe has critiqued president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over a 2016 promise to transform Ghana.



Akufo-Addo was reported in November 2016 as declaring at the height of the campaign that "I will change Ghana in 18 months if you vote for me."



He subsequently won the election, defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama to secure his first term. He has since beaten Mahama in the 2020 polls to secure his final term which ends in 2025.



Cudjoe, who has serially criticized the government over its economic mismanagement said the Akufo-Addo years had been a waste of time.



He shared a screenshot of Akufo-Addo's 2016 pledge with the caption: "Of course, he has delivered. Changed Ghana from what we could live with to what we cannot even recognise. Just wasted our time kwa."



The economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, depreciating currency and general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, if which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to government account.



