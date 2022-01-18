Wassa Essikuma residents appeal to Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly to fix road

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Western Region



Residents of Wassa Essikuma in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality are appealing to the Assembly to fix their road which is now in a deporable state.



The road has become a major problem not for residents of Wassa Essikum alone, but to communities like Wassa Nkran, Tintnim, Bonsaso, Domeabra, Atwereboanda among others.



This is the only road one can use from Aboso to these communities.



Commuters have to use about two hours on the road which hitherto could take forty-five minutes.



The road has developed big potholes full of water making it difficult for drivers to make their way through it without getting a fault on their cars.



According to residents, lots of drivers have parked their cars because of the bad nature of the road.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Dr Isaac Dasmani said since the rain has subsided, he will mobilize a grader to the road to make it motorable.



He added that “the assembly is in a process of procuring a new grader which will help solve road network problems in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality”

He gave the assurance that by the end of January 2022, there will be an improvement on the Aboso to Essikuma road.