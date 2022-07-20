Wassa Amenfi East assembly builds 6-unit classroom block for Nsuopon basic school

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has handed over a six-unit classroom block with offices, library and other facilities to the people of Nsuopon.



The handing-over ceremony was attended by visibly-elated chiefs, elders, women and school children in the community.



School teachers, Municipal Assembly staff, a rep from the Municipal Directorate of Education also graced the occasion over the weekend.



The handing-over ceremony is part of the activities of the Municipal Assembly for Improvement of Access to Basic Education.



Among other objectives, the Project seeks to eradicate poor and dilapidated school structures that often characterize basic education in deprived areas across the Municipality.



The Project, in its broader scope aims at improving the educational (learning) environment and access to basic education by constructing classrooms, offices, library/computer laboratory and toilet facility.



The community members including chiefs, elders, women and school children expressed gratitude for the successful completion of the classroom block and toilet facility for the community.



At the ceremony, a number of speeches were made by several people including the Chief of Nsuopon, Nana Ankrah Boyini II, The rep from the Education Directorate Mr. Gilbert Armoh and the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Frederick Korankye .



The Chief of Wassa Nsuopon in his speech expressed gratitude to the past Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Helena Appiah for commencing the project and Hon Frederick Korankye, the Municipal Chief Executive for completing the school project.



He again pleaded with the MCE to supply the school with computers and furniture for pupils and teachers.



In the speech of the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Frederick Koranky, he tasked the chief, school authorities and unit committee members to maintain the facility to last longer.



He again pledged to provide the school with furniture for pupils and teachers.



He advised the pupils to take their academic works so serious to become important personalities in Ghana.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to acknowledge the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for his unwavering commitment at helping accelerate access to basic education in Ghana.