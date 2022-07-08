Washing bay attendant remanded over alleged shop robbery

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit has remanded a washing bay attendant into prison custody for allegedly robbing a shop.



Jonas Abochivia pleaded not guilty to conspiring with one Nii Okai, to rob the shop at knifepoint.



He was therefore ordered by the Court to return before it on July 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, one Nii Okai, his accomplice, is on the run.



Police Inspector Daniel Danku told the Court presided over by Mr. Samuel B. Acquah that Eric Foh Adjei, the complainant, was a trader residing at Glefe-Dansoman whilst Abohiavia, 22, was a washing bay attendant, residing at Mpoase.



He said on June 7, 2022, at about 1000 hours, the complainant was in his provision shop at Glefe when the convict together with his accomplice, entered the provision shop and started picking the complainant’s milo, sugar as well as some toffees.



The prosecution said when the complainant demanded payment, one of them took a bread knife from the shop and pointed it at the complainant, and ordered him to calm down.



Inspector Danku said the convict and his accomplice took the complainant’s daily proceeds of GHS2,500.00 and an Amcom mobile phone valued GHS350.00 and bolted.



Prosecution said the complainant made a report to the Police and on June 24, 2022, the convict was arrested by a neighbour and handed him over to the Police.

Inspector Danku said in his cautioned statement, that he admitted the offence and stated that they were five in number but could not lead the Police to arrest the said accomplices.



He was then charged with the offences of conspiracy and robbery and put before Court.