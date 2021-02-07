General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Wash your hands regularly – Henry Herbert Malm to Ghanaians after testing positive to coronavirus

Henry Herbert Malm is the head of communications and sustainability at Unilever Ghana

Ghanaians must keep observing all the protocols that have been outlined to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, Henry Herbert Malm, head of communication and sustainability at Unilever Ghana, and a former broadcaster at TV3 has cautioned, after testing positive for the virus.



In a Facebook post, he has asked Ghanaians to protect themselves as much as they can from contracting the Coronavirus.



“While I give thanks and express appreciation, I’d like to say to all that COVID-19 is real and we all need to protect ourselves and others from contracting it. You should do the very best you can to avoid my experience. It’s not a pleasant one.” he stated.



Read his full post below



My Appreciation…



Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus…Philippians 4:6-7



I choose these words from scripture to express my appreciation, thoughts and conviction for what the good Lord did for me, delivering me from the deadly clutch of COVID-19. 5 nights I spent at the emergency ward of the Nyaho Medical Center, and I came face-to-face with the reality of fighting for one’s life. God saved me, and I give thanks to him eternally.



To the medical team that attended to me, I am eternally grateful for the level of professionalism you exhibited. You were dedicated and passionate about your job, and even more refreshing, you were friendly. To the doctors, nurses and those committed gentlemen who ensured that I had constant supply of oxygen, I say God bless you. You worked day and night to monitor my progress and that made a difference. Good team you have there. Thanks loads!!!



To my helpmeet, Miriam, (Genesis 2:18) you were extremely supportive. You did not let me down!! God bless you and continue to put smiles on your face, always.



A special thanks to you, Mr. George Owusu-Ansah, MD of Unilever Ghana. You ensured that I had all the support I needed including placing personal calls to check on me and to assure me of your prayers and well wishes.



Thanks boss, I am grateful. To Dr. Sarkodie and the rest of the Leadership team, I say thanks to you as well for your support, constant prayers and well wishes. To my Line Manager, Dayo; my Africa Director, Dougie Brew; and my Corporate Affairs colleagues, the outpour of love and well wishes from you has been a blessing to my family and myself. Thank you. Thanks!!!

My siblings, friends and loved ones continue to pray for and support me in diverse ways. I owe them a lot…God bless you.



While I give thanks and express appreciation, I’d like to say to all that COVID-19 is real and we all need to protect ourselves and others from contracting it. You should do the very best you can to avoid my experience. It’s not a pleasant one.



Let’s wash our hands regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, wear nose mask and avoid crowded areas. They are life saving measures.



Thanks.