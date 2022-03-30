Was 'incapacitated' Chieftaincy Minister transported to Parliament to help pass E-Levy?

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy has been passed by Parliament



The rate was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%



Minority caucus staged a walkout



On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as the Majority MPs prepared to pass the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) Bill, an ambulance was spotted within the premises of the Parliament of Ghana.



The ambulance was not at Parliament because there had been some emergency and the attention of paramedics were needed but rather, it had allegedly brought in an ill Member of Parliament whose presence was needed for the successful passage of the controversial levy.



Media reportage suggested that Ebenezar Kojo Kum, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister who is also the MP for Ahanta West was the one who has been ushered into the Chamber to conduct Parliamentary business.



The MP, according to reports had been bedridden for some time and with the presence of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen in Parliament to galvanise support for the Bill, the Majority Chief Whip ensured all MPs were available in the House.



Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Sekondi MP, noted that his colleague was hale and hearty and there is nothing wrong with him coming to the Chamber to conduct parliamentary business.



“....it is not the first time that has happened," he stated, adding that the MP has already been discharged and “that in itself demonstrates some recovery on his part,” Mercer told Peacefmonline in a report.



