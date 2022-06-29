War in Ukraine, the cause of hardships in Ghana – Kofi Twum Boafo

Politics of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Convenor of Fix The Country Ghana, Kofi Twum Boafo has said external factors are to blame for the current economic hardships in Ghana.



According to him, Ghana has been directly affected by the ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.



He said contrary to comments that the Akufo-Addo government has mismanaged the economy, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine are to blame.



Speaking in an interview on Net 2 television, Kofi Twum Boafo said, “Once petroleum prices go up, of course, you’ll see the fares of transport going up and it also has effect on the goods that we produce in the countryside and bringing them down to the cities.”



“So, food prices are going to go up. Again, unfortunately, the COVID-19 experience and the Russian invasion of Ukraine experience; the combined effect of the two really, are going to inflict untold hardship on Ghanaians”, he said.



“The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia and Ukraine together account for 30% of the global wheat export. The longer the conflict the greater will be the disruptions to the global food supply. The country is also likely to slow global growth", he added.



He further admitted that he recognizes that the country is going through some challenges at the moment.