Wanton mismanagement has left Ghana’s education sector in crisis – Felix Kwakye Ofosu cries

Colleges of education have been home a greater part of the year, Kwakye Ofosu alleges



Govt has no money, Kwakye Ofosu admits



There is a severe cash crunch in the country, Kwakye Ofosu



A former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said that the country is currently in a serious crisis.



He explained that the continuous struggles that many institutions in the education sector are experiencing makes the situation much more troubling.



Speaking on the Thursday, April 21, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, he said this development creates a problem for the nation and for the future of the country’s education sector.



“Clearly, there is crisis in the education sector, as is the case in almost every sector of the country. That sector is being grossly mismanaged. The policies that should guide the performance of that sector are dodgy; they are not clear-cut, in many instances, they’ve led to diminishing returns. The outcomes are not impressive.



“There is a severe cash crunch which has adversely affected the running of that sector and the news that broke yesterday, as alarming as it was, gives the clearest indications yet that the crisis is much deeper than we actually anticipated because if colleges of education have to come to a point where they’re left with only one week’s supply of food, and threats have to be issued by school authorities to compel students to cater for their own feeding, before government has to scramble around to look for something to pay creditors, then clearly there’s a problem,” he said.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu however admitted that the government has no money and for which reason students of colleges of education across the country, for instance, have had to spend many days at home in the academic year.



“If the money was there, they would have been paid. I don’t think government would deliberately hold on to money that needs to be paid to creditors and allow students to suffer. The money is simply not there.



“In addition to this, I am informed that colleges of education students have spent more time at home than in school. In fact, last year, they spent a greater part of the academic year at home because monies were simply not released for the running of the schools. At all levels of the education sector in Ghana, there is crisis and wanton mismanagement,” he added.