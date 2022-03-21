Walewale youth beat up suspected armed robbers, suspects on admission

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



Two suspected armed robbers have been admitted at the Walewale Government Hospital in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region after they were attacked by some youth in an attempt to snatch a motorbike and mobile phones at the Walewale Market square.



The incident happened at about 3 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022, which happens to be the town's market day.



The incessant robbery attacks on residents in North East Region have caused fear and panic as mobile money vendors cannot operate beyond 7 PM.



The two suspects were in different operations in the market and this has not been the first time robbers attacked traders in the Walewale market.



The West Mamprusi Police Commander, DSP Cosmos Awe has declined to comment on the case for the reason that no complaint has been made at the police station.



In this regard, the police commander has refused to give details about the beatings of the suspected armed robbers.