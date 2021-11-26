Walewale: Police hunts down 7 robbers who killed MoMo vendor

Regional News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some seven armed robbers have robbed and killed a mobile money vendor at Yama, a village in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The Walewale police command has launched a manhunt for them.



The incident happened on Wednesday, 24 November 2021, at Yama in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



A statement issued by the police said: “The Walewale District Police Command in the North East Region launched a special anti-robbery operation to hunt down seven suspected armed robbers who shot and killed one Bugri Imori, aged 38 years, and severely wounded a 37-year-old man at Yama, a village in the West Mamprusi Municipality.”



The robbery gang, according to the police report, “attacked some mobile money vendors and other shops in the village last night, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, and made away with an unspecified amount of money and other items.”



The police said it has “intensified patrols and anti-robbery operations within the West Mamprusi Municipal area and beyond to get these armed robbers arrested and to safeguard the area.”



“We want to assure the public of our resolve to weed out armed gangs in our communities to ensure socio-economic activities are carried out in a peaceful and safe society”, the statement added.