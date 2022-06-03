Waa Naa endorses 2022 Green Ghana project

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV has pledged his absolute support for government's flagship afforestation program, Green Ghana Project.



He said "as a King who is concerned about my people and the preservation of the environment, I intend to do my commemorative planting on June 9th as I told the CEO of the Forestry Commission on his last visit, to encourage my people to see the need and relevance of the tree planting exercise because the saying goes," When the last tree dies, the last man dies""



The Overlord of Wala stated this on Friday, 3rd June 2022, when the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources resposible for Mines, George Mireku Duker and his entourage paid a courtesy call on him at Yendi to begin his one-day tour of four Regions in the North.



Wa Naa stressed that restoring the forest cover through tree planting has been a part and parcel of his kingdom and that even made him theme the 2019 edition of the Wala Traditional as "Environmental Preservation the Duty of all Citizens"



He further stated that as his way of contributing to the restoration of the forest cover of the nation, he has charged or his sub-chief to dedicate at least an acre of land to plant trees and nurture.



Waa Naa however noted that " the little challenge we have is logistics to see to the nurturing and proper growth of these trees which we employ you to support us so we ensure that the trees grow to keep us alive"



Wa Naa said he is aware the Ministry is not only in charge of Forestry but also Mines and he applauded the Sector Minister for great strides attained in this fight against illegal Mining but also asked that it be reinforced as there are some youth still engaging in the menace.



He concluded that he will together with his subjects work to help the ministry achieve its target of planting the 20million trees on June 10, adding that government and the Ministry will also always have his unflinching support and that of his chiefs, in the government’s quest to curb illegal mining.



Hon. George Mireku Duker on his part, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Wa Naa and his Chiefs for his massive participation and contribution to the success of last year's Green Ghana Project saying " Last year, with your leadership and support we exceeded our 5million target and this year our target is 20 million and we know that you will be with us in this as well"





Hon. Duker employed the opportunity to officially announce his presence in the region and by way of respect to the well revered King, seek permission to proceed with his tour in the region, adding that it would have been a show of disrespect to the Yaa Naa and his people for him and his delegation to visit the region without paying homage to the overlord of the Wala Traditional Area.



The Deputy Minister stated that the Ministry and the government as a whole recognizes the pivotal role, the chieftaincy institution plays in the development of the country and for that, their nod on any initiative is worth volumes.



Hon. Duker in his submission disclosed that as part of government's efforts to curb illegal mining and encourage responsible Small Scale Mining, the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Monday, 6th June 2022, Launch some Mercury-free, Machines Mostly known as Gold Katcha, to help Miners all over the country mine and mine the right way.



He by way of respect invited the Wa Naa to send out a delegation to represent his region at the all important event to make his people feel a close part of the launch and the fight against galamsey.



He assured the King that he will ensure his Region fully benefits from the Mercury free machines that government is procuring.



Hon. Duker as part of his visit to the region also paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Dr Hafiz Bin Salih who gave his assurance to mobilize his people and massively plant on the June 10, 2022.



"Just as we did last year, this year nothing will change, we will only have to double up our efforts to meet the 20 million target and this I can assure you to count on us"