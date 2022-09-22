Wa serial killings: 4th dead body found with genitals removed

Regional News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

At least four dead bodies have reportedly been found in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, in connection with the recent murder of security guards in the town.



According to graghic.com.gh, the fourth body was discovered at an uncompleted building near the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) on the Wa-Kumasi road on Monday.



The report indicated that the body was found in an early stage of decomposition and an initial examination of the remains showed that the heart, the kidney and the genitals had been removed.



Seven security guards have, since April 2022, reportedly been abducted by unknown assailants. The police in collaboration with a team constituted by the Wala Traditional Council have found 4 dead bodies with missing organs.



The 4 bodies have been deposited at the Upper West Regional Hospital morgue by the Special Purpose Intelligence and Investigation team dispatched by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The Ghana Police Service has also indicated that a pathologist from the Police Hospital has been deployed to assist with the investigation.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect who is alleged to be involved in the series of murders of security men.



According to the police, the suspect, Kankani Adongo, is alleged to be involved in at least the recent murder of a 58-year-old security man.



In a post shared on Facebook, Monday, the police said that Adongo was arrested with the help of some community search parties.



“The Police have arrested one person believed to be the prime suspect behind the Wa murder case.



“Suspect Kankani Adongo was arrested on 19th September 2022 at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.



“(The) suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice,” parts of the post shared by the police read.



