Wa ritual killings: Security man found in a coiled state in shallow grave - Eyewitness

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Upper West Region



Some residents of Wa in the Upper West region have finally come to terms that finding Seidu Bagah Dakpuli, a private security personnel, will not yield results.



According to an eyewitness, the missing night security man was found in a shallow grave coiled like a baby in the womb.



The private security was reported to have suddenly gone missing for about three days after he failed to return home after work, triggering a search for him.



GhanaWeb’s regional correspondent was informed that the body of Seidu Dakpuli was found buried in a shallow grave deep inside the bush by his alleged killers at Napogiba-kolee Extension, a suburb in the Wa Municipality, by a search party from the Chariah community with his genitals and some of his organs missing.



After the deceased was reported missing, a search party was mounted in hopes of finding him alive or any clues associated with his missing status.



After their discovery, the search party reported the matter to the Police who were on scene to exhume the body found in a coiled state with both knees almost touching the head, reminiscent of a baby in the womb.



The body was however conveyed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for autopsy and further investigations.



Speaking in an interview, Suleman Iddrisu, a member of the search party, recounting how the discovery of the body was made stated:



“We got up Sunday early morning and then we thought it wise as a community to keep on our search for our relatives that have been missing - security men popularly known as watch men who have been missing. So, we continued the search this morning and we came around this area, Napogiba-kolee Extension, we were in the bush actually moving from one bushy area to the other, one uncompleted building to the other. We got to a bushy area and we realized that there were some materials (human parts) that in fact, we couldn't ascertain whether that was human material or not so we called on the Police to come around and help us do a thorough search.”



“We moved from that destination to another uncompleted building where we also discovered some materials in a sack soaked with blood and all sorts of materials that we couldn't ascertain with our naked eyes. So, we called the Police, they came around and we were going round and we got to a portion that there was a newly dugout pit which is narrow in nature.



We tried to ascertain what was inside there and we saw a human material (dress) and we suspected that there was something underground there. But as civilians, we couldn't go on to unravel what was there until the Police came.



We all went round and we showed them what we saw in the bush in our search and in fact, where we thought there was something underground, the Police came and upon a thorough search, we saw a human being underground,” he recounted the ordeal to GhanaWeb.







Lamenting the delay in arriving at the scene, Suleman appealed to the Police against insisting on following their protocols to the latter in times of emergencies such as the current occurrences in the Wa Municipality.



Another member of the search team, Abis Musah, disclosed that the team during their search discovered a human tongue, an eye and the brain. They also found an array of items in an uncompleted building in the area suspected to be used for ritual purposes such as a pot, calabash, some roots and 3 kola nuts.



The Police who were at the crime scene however declined to comment on the discovery while investigations continue.



Meanwhile, there is heavy Police presence in the municipality following the beefing up of the number of personnel of an additional 305 officers into the town from the national headquarters.



49-year-old Seidu Bagah Dakpuli who was a private night security guard, was reported missing on Thursday, September 15, after failing to return home from work.



A search at his place of work revealed blood stains dotted around on the ground heightening fears that he might have been the latest victim of the recent serial killings in Wa.



