Wa 'ritual' killings: Heart, kidney, testes of latest victim removed - MP

Wa Central Member of Parliament, Rashid Pelpuo, has disclosed that the latest killings that had bedeviled the Upper West Regional capital was ritualistic in nature.



Whiles lamenting the growing distress that the killings was having on his constituents, Pelpuo said there was the need for police to step up intelligence to curb the situation.



He said perpetrators are after their victims for ritual purposes. "They are very ritualistic from what we have seen so far," he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.



"In the case of today's killing, the body was cut open, heart and kidneys removed, testes are also taken. I don't know what they do with it, it is very terrible, terrible," he added.



Lead suspect arrested after multiple incidents of murder in Wa



Probe into recent serial killings in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region appears to have received a major boost after Police apprehended a prime suspect on Monday, September 19.



The arrest of Kankani Adongo was said to have taken place through the collaboration of the locals and the Police at Bamahu, a community in the municipality.



The locals who reportedly spotted the suspect, apprehended him and then took him to the palace of the Paramount Chief of the Wala Traditional Area who in turn informed the Police about the arrest of the suspect.



Head of the Public Affairs unit of the Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng in a statement on Monday said: "The Police have arrested one person believed to be the prime suspect behind the Wa murder case.



"Suspect Kankani Adongo, was arrested on 19th September, 2022 at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.



"Suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice," the statement read in part.



Suspect allegedly eats body parts of victims



According to security and safety analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, who says he has gathered intelligence to the effect that the suspect ate body parts of some of his victims.



“My intelligence suggests the suspect was behaving in a cannibalistic way. When he was arrested, it was found out that he had eaten some body parts of the people he allegedly killed. This is a very disturbing development if you ask me,” Dr Bonaa is quoted in a report by kasapafmonline.com.



The analyst alluded that such tendencies by the suspect may result from mental health issues.



The arrest follows recent pattern of security officers of some schools disappearing overnight.



Adongo was said to have been found with some clothes belonging to some of the missing persons in his possession.



The Police had a hectic time in their attempt to take the suspect to the Police station due to the resistance of the crowd that had amassed outside the palace who wanted him handed over for instant justice.



