Wa killings: I’m impressed with security deployment so far – Pelpuo

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo says he is impressed with the heavy security presence following the disappearances and killings in the area.



“We are looking forward to more progressive interventions and it’s good there is an investigation going on,” the lawmaker told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, September 19, 2022.



He continued: “I have had interaction with the IGP and he is committed and part of his commitment is the increased security you are seeing now. He himself is talking about visiting Wa. So there is a quality of efforts directed towards grabbing those who are perpetuating these acts. I am one hundred percent with them.”



According to the lawmaker, he is happy with the increasing interest in the Wa situation, adding that he has had interactions with the Regional Minister, Minister for Interior as well as the Municipal Chief Executive who have all shown commitment.



Mr. Pelpuo encouraged the families who have lost their loved ones not to throw their hands in despair as the security agencies are working assiduously to arrest the perpetrators.



“Hopefully, I strongly believe that with these efforts we will be able to catch those who are doing all these. Because it is an assault on all of us. Assault on Ghana and killing Ghanaians, assault on the Wa people killing them and we can’t tolerate this.”



However, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare is on his way to the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.



The IGP is expected to be in Wa by Monday midday.



His visit comes a day after the special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the Bamahu community in Wa in the Upper West Region discovered a body in a shallow grave in the area.



The body found on Sunday, September 18, 2022, was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September 2022.



Police are providing clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.