Wa Police Command cautions motorists over road traffic offences

Regional News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

Following the recent upsurge in road motor accidents in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region, the Police Command has cautioned road users to pay heed to road traffic regulations in the Municipality.



This was contained in a Press release dated August 10, 2021, and signed by the head of the Public Affairs outfit of the Command - Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, with the Command hinting of its intent to clamp down on road users who misconduct themselves on the roads in the Municipality.



"The Upper West Regional Police Command wishes to inform the general public of its intention to clamp down on various misconducts of road users on roads in the Wa Municipality.



"It has come to the notice of the Command regarding the rampant motor accidents occurring in the Municipality and mostly, these accidents are not reported for investigations to prevent or minimize the occurrences of these accidents," the statement read in part.



It furthered by identifying some of the road traffic offenses as parking on the shoulders of the road, speeding beyond the speed limit in town, riding or driving without side mirrors and among others.



The Police, therefore, minced no words in reiterating its readiness to prosecute road offenders who fall foul to the law.



"The command wishes to state categorically, that it will clamp down on these misconducts and anyone found culpable will be prosecuted at a court of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to others," it cautioned.



The Police meanwhile cautioned motorists and commuters in the Municipality plying roads identified as accident-prone roads.



The roads are: Police roundabout to Kambali junction, the Main traffic light through to the NIB to T-junction road, Main Traffic Light through Methodist church to Kpaguri junction, the Metro Mass area, and the Insurance road.