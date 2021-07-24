Wa Naa organises unification games between the military and residents

Regional News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Correspondence from Upper West region



In a bid to renew the peaceful relationship existing between the military and residents of the Wa municipality of the Upper West region following the military brutalities of some residents on July 1, 2021, the Wa Naa has organized unification games between the army and some selected groups.



The games which came off Friday, July 23, at the Tendamba JHS park in the municipality, involved football matches and 'Tug of Peace'.



The selected groups included, the Media eleven, the Butchers and the Magazine (artisans) eleven in addition to the military.



His Royal Majesty, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, overlord of the Waala Traditional area was present to grace the occasion together with the military commander of the region.



In the soccer competitions, the Army eleven defeated the Media eleven by 2-1 for a place in the grand finale to be played next week.



Magazine eleven also defeated the Butchers eleven 1-0 to set up an entertaining final with the Army team slated for next Friday.



In the Tug of Peace, the Magazine team eliminated the Media team whiles the Butchers eleven also defeated the Army eleven.



The Magazine team therefore comes against the Butchers eleven in the finals of the Tug of Peace next Friday.



The event enjoyed huge patronage as thousands of residents thronged the venue to witness the historic event signifying the return of peaceful co-existence with the military.



The military were in high euphoria involving in a 'Jama session' singing to raise the morale of their colleagues throughout the games.



