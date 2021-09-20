Wa Naa grateful to government for restoring washed-off roads

Regional News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, has expressed gratitude to the government for the immediate restoration of major roads that were washed off by ravaging floods that occurred on August 12, 2021, in the Upper West Region.



He said the floods, which cut off six districts from the region brought a lot of untold socio-economic hardships to the people but the government's quick response in restoring the roads had eased the suffering of the people.



Wa Naa Pelpuo expressed his gratitude to the government when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Atta, called on him at his palace in Wa during a working visit to the region.



"The level of commitment could not have been better and we the people of the region are grateful to the government for keeping the promise", he said.



Wa Naa Pelpuo also appealed to the Roads Minister to consider some three critical roads within the Wa Municipality.



The Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area also thanked the four contractors selected for the work for a good job done.



Mr. Amoako-Atta thanked Wa Naa Pelpuo for the appreciation of the government's effort, adding that it was the President's wish that no part of the country is cut off from the rest of the country.



He said the President had maintained that he had competent men and women to fix the problems that confronted the country except lives lost.



He said the floods though devastating did not lead to the loss of lives and gave the assurance that government would continue to deliver on its promises to the people and appealed for cooperation and support.



The Minister was accompanied by Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister, Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issakaku, Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Member of Parliament for the Sissala East Constituency, and other Directors from the Ministry.