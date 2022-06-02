Wa: Flogging of 'sex tape' lovers dehumanizing – Ghana Bar Association

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned the flogging of suspects in the ”sex tape” saga in Wa.



A tricycle driver and a ticket seller at the Wa Central Market in the Upper West Region received 20 lashes each after their sex tape leaked on Social media.



The two were flogged after the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Wa-Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV allegedly ordered their caning by some youth in Wa.



According to reports, the lady in question uploaded the sex video on social media on Sunday, May 29, 2022.



The Waala Traditional Area constituted a by-law in late 2021, banning such practices after it was observed that leaked sex tapes were on the surge amongst the youth in the Wa municipality.



Condemning the act in a statement, the GBA said the flogging of the two young persons is humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning, degrading and amounts to the violation of their fundamental human rights.



According to the statement, The barbaric act contravenes Articles 12 (2) and 15 (1) (2) (a) and (b) of the (:onstitution, l 99?., which provide,·“12. (2) Every person in Ghana, whatever his race, place of origin, political opinion, colour, religion, creed or gender shall be entitled to the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the individual contained in this Chapter but subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.”



The GBA is therefore calling on the relevant security agencies to arrest all persons involved in the physical abuse of the two young persons, investigate the incident and perpetrators are prosecuted in accordance with law.



The GBA has also advised the general public to desist from taking the law into their own hands by meting out punishments to people they suspect to have contravened the law or of having broken any moral codes of any community.