Wa Central: Delegate nearly loses phone after trying to photograph ballot

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An unnamed delegate of the Wa Central Constituency nearly lost his mobile phone for trying to take a snapshot of his ballot paper after casting his ballot.



On seeing the delegate attempting to take the shot, a Police officer together with the Upper West Regional Elections Director of the party, Ishmael Dibkuu, rushed to him to confiscate the mobile phone from him.



But after reviewing the picture section of the phone without finding any such photo of a thumb-printed ballot paper, it was given back to him else, it would have been taken away from him, according to Mr. Ishmael Dibkuu.



The Elections Director has been issuing intermittent announcements as the election is ongoing cautioning delegates against taking snapshots of their ballot papers after voting.



He warned that any delegate caught doing so would have his or her phone confiscated.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview after the incident, Ishmael Dibkuu told us it was a violation on the part of delegates to be taking shots of their voting ballots as the party had had a word with the contestants in the Parliamentary Primaries to educate the delegates on that.



Some delegates often resort to taking shots of their ballots apparently to clear doubts to their contestants as to how they voted which is likely to be a sign of inducement on voters.