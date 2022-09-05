WULSEC students dine in an open space, appeal for a dining hall

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

While some second-cycle institutions in Ghana are adequately developed with infrastructure projects, students at Wulugu Senior High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region cannot boast of some physical projects, unlike other schools.



The students in the school are always seen taking their meals at the mercy of the weather due to the lack of a dining hall.



In March this year, the students staged a protest asserting that the food given to them was of poor quality, which they had complained to the school authority, but nothing serious was taken to ameliorate their predicament.



GhanaWeb's North East Regional Correspondent, Dokurugu Alhassan, visited the school campus at the time the dining room attendants were arranging the saucepans on tables in an open space in the scorching sun for the students to take their last meal for the day.



The students who conversed with GhanaWeb in an interview said the situation is affecting them. Therefore, the government should support the school with a dining hall.



"The last time we protested against the quality and quantity of the food, we also protested because of the water and electricity issues on campus, but after the protest, it is better now, but our major problem is now the dining hall. As you can see, we always take our meals in the scorching sun and sometimes in the rain, so these are the challenges we face," a student told GhanaWeb.



Another student also bemoaned that the situation makes them always miss food anytime it rains.



"Our major problem is that we don't have a dining hall which is affecting us a lot. If there is rain, the majority of the students will not collect the food. They can't walk through the rain to collect the food and sometimes the scorching sun. We always suffer before taking the food in the scorching sun," another student also lamented.



The students are appealing to the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and other well-meaning Ghanaians to support the school with a dining hall and toilet facilities.



"So we are appealing to the government to look into Wulugu Senior High School and help us with a dining hall and toilet facilities. I think everything will go well for us when we get these things in our school," he appealed.



The school, which was established on the 28th of January 1991, is still facing sufficient infrastructure project challenges.



Hence, the students are imploring the duty bearers to see to the development of the school.



Also attempts by GhanaWeb to get headmaster of the school to comment on the issue proved futile.



