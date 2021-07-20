WR Veterinary Director says surveillance underway to stop spread of bird flu

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Simon Gbene, the Western Regional Director of the Veterinary Services, says surveillance is underway to stop the spread of bird flu to the region.



He said, although the region was yet to record a case, farmers needed to adopt preventive measures on their farms to stem the spread.



The Veterinary Director urged the farmers to avoid the use of materials and equipment from other people’s farms.



He said signs of the disease, include birds not being able to eat, change in color of the comb and legs, and reduction in laying eggs.



"The disease, which becomes pronounced between three to seven days, can kill birds in large quantities, thereby, increasing the economic burden of the farmer."



Dr. Gbene also advised farmers not to throw foods around the hen coops to attract water birds, which also transmit the disease.



He urged the public to avoid contact with infected birds.